Georgia Southern football great Peterson wraps up kids skills camp

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Southern football legend Adrian Peterson went back to the basics at his skills camp Friday evening.

For the past three days, Peterson went over “the little things” like proper running technique, fitness and more with kids ages 8-12 at DeVaul Henderson Park.

“Growing up I didn’t have [these camps], I didn’t have the opportunity for these camps,” Peterson said. “The University of Florida had camps but it was $500 for the day. We didn’t have that money laying around. This is all about giving back and staying connected. I want to be known as more than a football player.”

The former Eagle running back spent eight years in the NFL with the Chicago Bears and now gives motivational speeches across the country and hosts camps.