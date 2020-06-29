Georgia Southern football announces kickoff times for five home games

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Southern football team released kickoff times for five of its six upcoming home games Monday morning.

The first chance for Eagle Nation to check out their team at Paulson Stadium will happen Saturday, September 12th against Campbell at 6 p.m.

The following home kickoff times have been announced for the 2020 Georgia Southern football season:

Saturday, September 12th: Campbell @ 6 p.m.

Saturday, September 19th: Florida Atlantic @ 6 p.m.

Wednesday October 14th: Appalachian State (Time To Be Determined)

Saturday, October 31st: South Alabama @ 1 p.m.

Saturday, November 7th: Troy @ 3:30 p.m. (Homecoming)

Saturday, November 14th: Texas State @ 3:30 p.m. (Senior Day)

All games are subject to change if a linear broadcast network picks up the game for a broadcast. According to the Georgia Southern Athletic department, game times will be finalized by the Sun Belt Conference 12 days prior to kickoff.