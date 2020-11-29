Georgia Southern fires offensive coordinator Bob DeBesse

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – In a major change to the team’s coaching staff, Georgia Southern head football Coach Chad Lunsford has fired offensive coordinator Bob DeBesse.

The decision comes after the Eagles saw fourth quarter leads slip away on the road at Army and Georgia State. Both games, Coach Lunsford says, were ones he felt like the team should have won.

“We were just not finishing drives, we were having trouble in the red zone, we were not scoring enough points,” Lunsford explained in a press conference Sunday afternoon. “I felt like at any moment we were going to exploded and take off. My thoughts on that were inaccurate.”

Lunsford said the inability to finish games played a factor in his decision to relieve DeBesse of his duties.

“When I took the job over it was all about putting our foot on their throats and choking them out. We’ve got to get back to that mentality.”

Tight ends coach and former Georgia Southern offensive coordinator Doug Ruse has been named interim OC. While he won’t comment on Ruse’s potential as a long-term solution for the position, Lunsford did say Ruse’s success with the Eagles as OC in 2014 and 2015 made him the right man for the job right now.

“He’s done it. He’s been in that fire,” Lunsford added. “If you are going to make a change in the season I think it’s important you make it someone who is seasoned and you don’t just break a rookie into it.”

With Ruse calling the shots in 2014 and 2015, the Eagles’ offense averaged an impressive 39.1 and 36.5 points per game. The Eagles’ offense is averaging 27 points per game in 2020.

Eagle Nation will have the chance to check out Ruse’s first game back as offensive coordinator this Saturday when Georgia Southern hosts FAU at Paulson Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. and will be broadcasted on ESPN+.