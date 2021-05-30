Georgia Southern falls to South Alabama in Sun Belt championship

MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA – MAY 30: Game 15 of the 2021 Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championships between the Georgia Southern Eagles and the South Alabama Jaguars at Riverwalk Stadium on May 30, 2021 in Montgomery, Alabama.

MONTGOMERY, Al. (WSAV) – The Georgia Southern baseball team jumped out to an early 3-0 lead, but the South Alabama bats erupted for ten unanswered runs to down the Eagles 10-4 in the Sun Belt Conference Championship Sunday afternoon.

Sunday’s loss marks the end of the 2021 campaign for Georgia Southern. with a win, the Eaglges would have punched a ticket to the 2021 NCAA Baseball Regionals. Georgia Southern finish the season with a 34-23 record, including five straight wins to earn a spot in Sunday’s championship game.

Thank you Eagle Nation for your support this season!#HailSouthern pic.twitter.com/OhYvNTbej2 — GS Baseball (@GSAthletics_BSB) May 30, 2021

Mason McWhorter, the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year, got the scoring started for Georgia Southern with a solo homerun in the top of the first inning and the Eagles added a pair of insurance runs in the second inning. South Alabama immediately responded with a three-run homer to tie the game and took the lead for good with an RBI double in the fifth inning.

