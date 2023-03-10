STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Southern falls to Rutgers 5-2 after giving up five unanswered runs.

Eagles grabbed an early lead in the bottom of the third when Blake Evans sent a homerun into right field to give Georgia Southern a 1-0 lead. Later in the third, with a runner on second, Jarrett Brown singled to left field to bring Jessie Sherill home for Georgia Southern, and the Eagles took a 2-0 lead.

However, the Eagles would give up runs in the fourth, sixth, seventh, and eighth. Georgia Southern falls behind in the three-game series 0-1.