HERTY DRIVE (WSAV) – Georgia Southern drops their third straight game after Appalachian State losing to Appalachian (App) State 70-62. After winning their first four games of the season, Georgia Southern has only won four games since, and their record in conference play is just 1-5.

App State received key contributions from Adrian Delph and Michael Almonacy, who combined for 40 points. Meanwhile, Andrei Savrasov was the only Eagle in double figures with 16 points.