Georgia Southern enters week of opening game without naming a starting QB

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Defensive end Dillon Springer could hardly wait for Week One of the Eagles’ season.



“Playing at Paulson Stadium is something you don’t want to miss as a fan or as a player,” Springer said. “I got chills just thinking about it.”



When Georgia Southern takes the field on Sept. 4 for its season opener against FCS opponent Gardner-Webb, it will do so in front of a Paulson Stadium that will host a full capacity for the first time since 2019.



“I’m excited to get out there and play in front of my 25,000 closest friends and just do what we do,” said running back Logan Wright. “That’s a blessing in of itself, just to be able to get out on to the field and play.”

There’s still a big question mark about who will trot onto the field at quarterback for the Eagles’ first snaps against the Runnin’ Bulldogs.



Head coach Chad Lunsford said he knows who the starting quarterback will be, but he wants to keep it private so Gardner-Webb will have a wider range of scenarios to take into account.



“We definitely know what we’re going to do but we’re not letting that be known publicly,” Lunsford. “We’ll have the best person or persons out there for the game on Saturday.”

True freshman Cam Ransom, redshirt freshman Sam Kenerson and designated running back Amare Jones have all taken reps as the starting quarterback in practice and during scrimmages. Last year’s backup QB, Justin Tomlin, is also in the mix, although the redshirt junior will have to sit for the first two games due to academic eligibility issues.



Although Lunsford was reluctant to release a name, he said that the competition would be ongoing even after Saturday’s game, while also hinting that there may be more than one winner.



“Well, I do think you will see two quarterbacks play and I think obviously once that game is over, we will be seeing and assessing and kind of going from there with our two guys,” Lunsford said. “I think that will dictate the rest of the season.”



One player no longer in the mix is Georgia Tech transfer James Graham, who is no longer with the team.



“I do wish James well. I like James and I think he has a lot of talent and a lot to offer not only on the field, but off the field,” Lunsford said. “I will help him any way I can. It just wasn’t a fan.



The Gardner-Webb game will kick off at 6 p.m. Saturday in Statesboro. Stay tuned to WSAV throughout the week for more reports on the Eagles’ position groups leading up to the season opener.