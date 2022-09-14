STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Southern Eagles wide receiver Sam Kenerson will have season-ending surgery on his right knee Thursday, per a release from the athletic department.



The surgery will repair ligaments torn in the Eagles’ 45-42 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday. Kenerson hauled in a 31-yard pass with less than 40 seconds to go until halftime down the middle of the field to get the Eagles into scoring range, but fell awkwardly and immediately grabbed his leg in pain.



Kenerson left the game on a cart and did not return.



During his Monday press conference, Helton said that the team was waiting for the swelling in Kenerson’s right knee to go down before having an MRI done. However, he was not optimistic.



“I’ve been doing this for 27 years, I know a significant injury when I see one,” Helton said.



Kenerson had eight catches for 130 yards through a game and a half of action prior to his injury.



The wide receiver group has been a bright spot for the Eagles this year; seven of them have caught at least one pass. As a team, the Eagles are averaging 11.8 yards per reception.



Georgia Southern will go on the road once again to play the University of Alabama-Birmingham Blazers this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.