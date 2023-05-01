STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Former Georgia Southern defensive back Najee Thompson signed with the Minnesota Vikings shortly after the NFL Draft.

In 2021, Pro Football Networked declared Thompson a first-team All-American for special teams. The following year in 2022, Thompson recorded 37 tackles, 11 pass breakups, and one interception.

The deal became official Saturday evening when the undrafted free agent announced he found a new home.

IM A MINNESOTA VIKING🙏🏾 Thank god for this opportunity‼️‼️‼️ @Vikings @GSAthletics_FB — Najee Thompson (@najee_thompson) April 29, 2023

“I’ve always had to work for my spot regardless, and that’s what’s going to drive me in this next phase,” Thompson said. “I have the opportunity again to showcase my talent, to show that ‘yeah’ I come from Georgia Southern, and this is what you are going to get out of Georgia Southern for years to come. Players like me and players better than me.”

Thompson plans to leave for Minnesota on May 11.