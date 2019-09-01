Georgia Southern defense has no answer for No. 6 LSU in 55-3 loss

BATON ROUGE, La. (WSAV) – The LSU Tigers, rolling out a new spread offense in 2019, built a 21-0 lead after the first quarter and never looked back in a 55-3 win over the Georgia Southern Eagles Saturday night in Baton Rouge.

The Eagles (0-1), hobbled with injuries to key players, were limited to less than 100 yards of offense. Quarterback Shai Werts left the game with an injury in the second quarter and was listed as doubtful to return with a strain.

Coach Chad Lunsford said his decision to keep Werts on the sidelines in the second half was precautionary and he is expected to play Saturday for the Eagles’ home opener against Maine.

Suspensions

Moments before kickoff, the athletic department announced two players were suspended and did not travel with the team to LSU. Georgia Southern running back Wesley Kennedy III and junior punter Magill Bauerle have been ruled academically ineligible by the NCAA.

Kennedy III, the former Benedictine standout, is currently suspended four games with an opportunity to appeal. If the suspension stands, he will not be available until the Eagles’ games at South Alabama on October 3rd.

Bauerle is suspended for two games. If the suspension stands, he will not be available until the Eagles’ game at Minnesota on September 14th.

WSAV’s Connor DelPrete and Greg Talbott bring you highlights plus instant reaction from Baton Rouge.