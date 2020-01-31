Georgia Southern bounces back, tops Troy 86-57

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Following a tough home loss to rival Georgia State, the Georgia Southern men’s basketball team got back on track with a dominating 86-57 win over Troy inside Hanner Fieldhouse Thursday night.

The first half was a game of runs. After Troy scored 11 unanswered to take a double-digit lead, the Eagles went on a 25-0 tear and never looked back.

Georgia Southern (13-9, 7-4) welcomes Sun Belt foe South Alabama to town Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m.

WSAV sports director Greg Talbott and sports reporter Connor DelPrete bring you a full recap of the Eagles’ convincing win Thursday night.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WSAV Blitz Facebook

WSAV Blitz

WSAV Blitz Twitter

Trending Stories