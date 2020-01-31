Georgia Southern bounces back, tops Troy 86-57

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Following a tough home loss to rival Georgia State, the Georgia Southern men’s basketball team got back on track with a dominating 86-57 win over Troy inside Hanner Fieldhouse Thursday night.

The first half was a game of runs. After Troy scored 11 unanswered to take a double-digit lead, the Eagles went on a 25-0 tear and never looked back.

Georgia Southern (13-9, 7-4) welcomes Sun Belt foe South Alabama to town Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m.

WSAV sports director Greg Talbott and sports reporter Connor DelPrete bring you a full recap of the Eagles’ convincing win Thursday night.