Georgia Southern blown out on the road by Florida Atlantic

BOCA RATON, Fla. (WSAV) – The Georgia Southern Eagles looked to be in control through a quarter-and-a-half in their first road game of the year against Florida Atlantic.



Then, two things went wrong.



First, starting quarterback Cam Ransom left the game early in the second quarter with an apparent leg injury after a 17-yard run. Although he would return later in the quarter, Ransom did not look the same for the rest of the day.



Then Ransom’s replacement, redshirt freshman Sam Kenerson, fumbled the ball away with the Eagles up 6-0 and threatening deep in FAU territory with 10 minutes remaining in the second quarter.



From that point onward, it was all Owls. FAU scored 38 unanswered points to deal the Eagles a 38-6 loss, their worst loss since Aug. 31, 2019 against eventual national champion LSU.



Owl quarterback N’Kosi Perry racked up 332 passing yards and four touchdowns. It is the second straight week Georgia Southern has allowed a 300-yard passer.



Perry gave the Eagles the lead with 1:45 remaining in the first half on a 19-yard touchdown to John Mitchell. After a three-and-out by Georgia Southern, the Owls marched down the field and converted a field goal right before the halftime whistle to take a 10-6 lead.



Georgia Southern proceeded to allow touchdowns on FAU’s first three drives of the second half: a 50-yard deep ball to Je’Quan Burton, a 22-yard rainbow pass down the left sideline to Mitchell, and a 31-yard strike to LaJohntay Wester that withstood an official review despite Wester’s feet appearing to be out of bounds.



A 3-yard run by backup QB Nick Tronti with 1:17 remaining provided the final FAU score of the day.



The lone Eagle score on the day came by way of a 22-yard Logan Wright run in the first quarter.



Georgia Southern’s defense allowed 541 yards to the Owls, while the offense gained just 257.



The Eagles are now 1-1 and will go back on the road next Saturday to play the Arkansas Razorbacks.