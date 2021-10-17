Georgia Southern, Benedictine standout Wesley Kennedy reported missing

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Former Georgia Southern and Benedictine football player Wesley Kennedy is missing, per his family.

Kennedy’s mom, Yulanda Maxwell, posted on Facebook that her son had not been seen since 10 a.m. Sunday and had been acting erratically.



According to Maxwell, the last person known to have interacted with Kennedy was his girlfriend at 8 a.m. Several people told the family that they saw Wesley walking on Dean Forest Road. He was last seen standing near the mailbox around 1143 Dean Forest Road.



Kennedy’s phone stopped updating his location around 1 p.m. near Hardin Canal. The shortest distance from Kennedy’s last known address to the canal is roughly half a mile, but it is not clear where along the canal the phone stopped updating.



Garden City Police Department will be the primary agency searching for Kennedy, with Savannah’s police department assisting them. A search party on Sunday evening found no trace of Kennedy, but a spokesperson for SPD said they are requesting a more extensive search via helicopter.



The family is asking anybody with information on Kennedy’s whereabouts to contact law enforcement or call 912-572-1711 to get in touch with his relatives. The Garden City PD tip line is 912-966-7787.