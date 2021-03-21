Georgia Southern battles tough conditions, earns second at Schenkel Invitational

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Facing tough conditions in the final round, the Georgia Southern men’s golf team battled through the rain and was able to hang on to second place at the 42nd annual Schenkel Invitational.

“I’m so proud of the guys and I’m really thankful for the three seniors who just played their last Schenkel after what everyone went through last year,” Eagles head coach Carter Collins said after the round. “For three guys to walk off a green knowing they played their last Schenkel was something they deserved.”

Taking place one year after the pandemic shut down the 2020 event, this iteration saw NC State put on a ball-striking clinic and take home first place with a 25-under score. Wolfpack star Benjamin fire a pair of 6-under rounds and a 4-under final round to take home the individual championship.

Georgia Southern was led by 5th-year star Brett Barron, who finished 4-under in what will be one of his last tournaments with the program.

“I though last year was my last [Schenkel],” Barron said with a grin. “It’s always a fun week and, even though we didn’t get the win, second place isn’t terrible.”

The Eagles will participate in the Mountaineer Invitational for its last regular season event before heading off to the Sun Belt Championships in late April.

Sports reporter Connor DelPrete brings you the highlights from Statesboro.