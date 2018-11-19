Georgia Southern basketball wins 2018 Islands of the Bahamas Showcase

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NASSAU, BAHAMAS - The Georgia Southern men's basketball team got off to a fast start and held off a late run from Montana to win the 2018 Islands of the Bahamas Showcase championship game 80-77.

Lead by Tookie Brown's game-high 22 points, the Eagles never never trailed Sunday night at Kendal Isaacs Gym. Brown, Ike Smith, and Montae Glenn all finished with double-figures in points.

The Eagles (5-0) went into halftime with a 51-31 lead over the Grizzlies. Georgia Southern was outscored by 17 points in the second half but held off Montana in the final minutes.

Georgia Southern is back in Hanner Fieldhouse Tuesday at 7 p.m. to take on East Tennessee State University.