STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Georgia Southern announced today that its men’s and women’s basketball teams will face off against Eastern Michigan as part of the MAC-SBC Challenge, officials said.

The scheduling alliance between the two leagues will begin during the opening week of the 2023-2024 season.

The first challenge will take place on November 11, while a second content will be held on February 10, 2024.

The battle between Georgia Southern men’s basketball and Eastern Michigan will be the first in program history between the two schools.

Georgia Southern women’s basketball met Eastern Michigan in 1993, where the Eagles defeated EMU 87-67 at the UAD Lady Blazer Tournament in Alabama.