SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Southern baseball team is in Montgomery for the Sun Belt Conference Tournament as they try to make it back to the NCAA Tournament.

Georgia Southern will be the No. 9 seed… which means they will play in one of the two single-elimination games for seeds seven through 10.

If Georiga Southern defeats No. 8 seed Georgia State on Tuesday, they advance to the double-elimination portion of the conference tournament. The last time these teams played, Georgia State swept Southern outscoring them 35-10 over the three-game stretch.

“We’ve been playing tournament baseball for about two or three weeks now,” junior lefty Ty Fisher said. “Trying to get in the tournament and trying to get on a role. Anything can happen once you get past that first game.”

“We had a really solid weekend this past weekend,” senior infielder Ledford said. “Pitching threw well. Bats started to come around. I think we are ready to go.”

Georgia Southern believes they need to win the conference tournament to get an NCAA Tournament bid