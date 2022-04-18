STATESBORO, G.A. (WSAV) – The Georgia Southern Eagles did something on Monday that they have not done since March 2013: get ranked in the Top 25 of the NCAA’s national baseball poll.

11. Virginia

12. Gonzaga

13. UCLA

14. Georgia

15. Connecticut

16. Louisville

17. Texas State

18. Notre Dame

19. Auburn

20. Oregon

21. TCU

22. LSU

23. Dallas Baptist

24. Maryland

25. Georgia Southern#NCAABaseball — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) April 18, 2022

Georgia Southern clocked in at No. 25 in the poll after sweeping in-state rival Georgia State over the weekend. The sweep included a comeback from a 6-0 deficit on Sunday to win 10-8. The Eagles now sit at 24-11 on the season and 11-4 in conference, just a game behind No. 17 Texas State (12-3) for the conference lead.



Per Georgia Southern announcer Danny Reed, the Eagles’ 10-game win streak at J.I. Clements Stadium is their longest since 2009. They are also 7-1 in 1-run games.



Some of the Eagles’ marquee accomplishments include victories No. 19 Georgia Tech, No. 20 UGA and a two-out-of-three series win over Texas State, which is currently ranked No. 17.



Next up is a one-off road matchup on Wednesday against Florida State, followed by a weekend series against South Alabama. Georgia Southern next returns home on Tuesday, April 26 to play Kennesaw State.