STATESBORO, G.A. (WSAV) – The Georgia Southern Eagles did something on Monday that they have not done since March 2013: get ranked in the Top 25 of the NCAA’s national baseball poll.
Georgia Southern clocked in at No. 25 in the poll after sweeping in-state rival Georgia State over the weekend. The sweep included a comeback from a 6-0 deficit on Sunday to win 10-8. The Eagles now sit at 24-11 on the season and 11-4 in conference, just a game behind No. 17 Texas State (12-3) for the conference lead.
Per Georgia Southern announcer Danny Reed, the Eagles’ 10-game win streak at J.I. Clements Stadium is their longest since 2009. They are also 7-1 in 1-run games.
Some of the Eagles’ marquee accomplishments include victories No. 19 Georgia Tech, No. 20 UGA and a two-out-of-three series win over Texas State, which is currently ranked No. 17.
Next up is a one-off road matchup on Wednesday against Florida State, followed by a weekend series against South Alabama. Georgia Southern next returns home on Tuesday, April 26 to play Kennesaw State.