Georgia Southern baseball mauls Georgia State

ATLANTA (WSAV) – There are wins, there are blowouts, and then there is what Georgia Southern did to Georgia State on Thursday night.



The Eagles notched 10 extra base hits, blasted four home runs and batted through the order in three separate innings en route to a 23-1 destruction of the rival Panthers in the first of a three-game series.

BALLGAME! Eagles score a ton in the series opener!#HailSouthern pic.twitter.com/oksVWwVsB7 — GS Baseball (@GSAthletics_BSB) April 2, 2021

Southern got 24 hits from 12 different players and benefited from four Georgia State errors.



Shortstop Austin Thompson shined brightest for the Eagles, going 3-for-7 with a double, a home run and five RBI. Left fielder Noah Searcy added three RBI of his own.



Georgia Southern starter Tyler Owens brought his A-game, pitching six innings, allowing three hits and giving up no earned runs. He has not allowed an earned run in 16 innings.



The Eagles (13-11, 4-3 Sun Belt) will resume their series with Georgia State (5-22, 1-3 Sun Belt) Friday at 3 p.m. at the GSU Baseball Complex.