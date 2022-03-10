STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Southern Eagles watched their five-game winning streak fall by the wayside on Wednesday night in Statesboro, as the Georgia Bulldogs defeated them, 5-1.



UGA pushed across four of their five runs in the third inning. A Corey Collins single back up the box broke a 1-1 deadlock to give the Dawgs the lead, which they would retain for the rest of the night. Connor Tate, the next batter, doubled down the left field line to bring Collins home and push the lead to 3-1.



A balk and a single by Chaney Rogers were responsible for the other two Bulldog runs.



Georgia Southern scored its only run of the game in the first inning off a passed ball, which brought infielder Jason Swan in from third base.



Eagle starter Thomas Ross lasted only two innings and surrendered all five runs, taking his second loss of the season.



Georgia Southern mustered only four hits as a team off five UGA pitchers.



The Eagles sit at 7-6, with four of their losses coming against Top 25 competition. They will be back in action on Friday against William & Mary at 6:30 p.m. in J.I. Clements Stadium. It is the first game of a three-game weekend series.



There is one more game against UGA left on the calendar on Tuesday, March 29 in Athens.