STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The competition took the field in Statesboro on Thursday; all three visiting teams had the chance to conduct practice at J.I. Clements Stadium prior to the first Regional Tournament game on Friday.



All eyes were on the host Georgia Southern Eagles, who are hoping to get to their first Super Regional since 1990. They will play the UNC-Greensboro Spartans at 7 p.m. on Friday and face the winner of the Texas Tech-Notre Dame game at 2 p.m.



Head coach Rodney Hennon said that the team had hardly needed much coaching all year long.



“These guys have just done a tremendous job every single day,” Hennon said. “Really for me, all I’ve needed to do is stay out of the way. I’ve had to say very little to the team this year. I’ve just tried to be consistent with our message, day in and day out.”

Four of the Eagles’ nine starters for most games are fifth-year seniors, guys that took the extra year of COVID eligibility to try and accomplish something special. Some of them were hanging out together as far back as 2018 and are looking forward to one final ride together.



“Over the course of the season, there are a lot of ups and downs,” senior Austin Thompson said. “I think the main message is we were all one team. At the end of the day, we all win and lose as one. That was an important message to everybody.”



“It’s a pretty special day for our program and not just these kids, the guys on the team, but also our university, our community,” Hennon said. “So much goes into this every year, not just this year.”



Georgia Southern finished the year at 40-18 overall. They were the runners-up in the Sun Belt Conference for both the regular season and the conference tournament. The Eagles finished 11th in RPI, a metric that balances team performance with strength of schedule.