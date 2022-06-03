STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Southern fans will have to wait one more day to see their team play in the postseason.



The Eagles’ game against UNC-Greensboro, once scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, is postponed to Saturday at 10 a.m. following a nearly six-hour weather delay.



Lightning started flashing in the distance at J.I. Clements Stadium during the bottom of the first inning between Texas Tech and Notre Dame, which kicked off a 2 p.m. Play was paused and fans were asked to leave the stadium while crews rolled tarp onto the field.



After two hours, stadium officials let fans back in around 5 p.m., with a resumption of play scheduled for 5:35 p.m. Instead, another thunderstorm delayed play for almost three more hours.



By the time Texas Tech and Notre Dame resumed play around 8:30 p.m., it was nearly impossible for the Georgia Southern game to start earlier than 11 p.m, which is the NCAA’s cutoff time for all regional games to begin.



Despite the delayed start, fans visiting Statesboro from out of town remained in good spirits.



“I flew in last night and drove in this morning, but we’re excited to be here,” said Beth Prajzner, the mother of Notre Dame shortstop Zack Prajzner. “It looks like a small town that likes to celebrate and support their baseball. You’ve got to love that.”



“Its been great. People are very friendly,” said Texas Tech fan Barbara Ramirez. “Georgia Southern people have been very nice and accommodating. No regrets driving 20 hours here.”



NCAA officials hope to be able to play three games on Saturday to get back on schedule, which would force Georgia Southern to play two in a 12-hour window. However, there are storm chances in the late afternoon and evening that could ruin those plans.



All regional games must be finished by no later than the end of Tuesday.