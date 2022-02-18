Georgia Southern baseball drops season opener to Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WSAV) – The Georgia Southern Eagles hoped to get their 2022 season off on the right foot in Knoxville against the No. 16 Tennessee Volunteers, but it was not to be.



Instead, Tennessee shellacked Georgia Southern, 9-0, on the strength of four home runs.



After three scoreless innings, third baseman Trey Lipscomb blasted a pitch over the left field fence to give the Volunteers a 2-0 lead. Additional home runs by Seth Stephenson, Jorel Ortega and Christian Scott provided the crux of the Volunteer scoring.

Eagle starter Ty Fisher took the loss, lasting five innings and giving up four earned runs.



Georgia Southern mustered just three hits all game.



The Eagles will have two more games coming up against the Volunteers this weekend: at one p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.



Their home opener will be on Tuesday against No. 21 Georgia Tech at 6 p.m.