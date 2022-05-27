STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Southern baseball team is cruising on to the semifinals of the Sun Belt Tournament after defeating App State, 7-1, on Friday afternoon.



The No. 2-seeded Eagles will now face off against Troy at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery, Alabama.



Christian Avant was the man of the game for Georgia Southern, driving in four runs on 3-of-4 hitting. He started the scoring for the Eagles with a double in the bottom of the first inning, then put the game out of reach with a towering three-run homer to left field in the fifth.

Eagle pitcher Ty Fisher picked up the win, throwing four innings and only giving up one run on a fielder’s choice in the second inning.



App State looked to be threatening in the fifth inning after a walk and a hit-by-pitch put two runners on, nobody out and the heart of the lineup coming up to bat. However, relief pitcher Jay Thompson extricated the Eagles from the jam, racking up three straight outs to retire the side. He’d pitch a total of three innings, surrendering just one hit and no earned runs.



Fifth-year senior Parker Biederer added a two-run home run of his own in the sixth inning, his third of the season.



Georgia Southern got an assist from three App State errors in the field. The Eagles had no errors of their own.



The Eagles’ next opponent, Troy, is coming off a 6-4 upset victory against Coastal Carolina in Friday’s first game of the day.



Due to inclement weather on Wednesday and Thursday, the tournament is now operating under a single elimination format instead of its original double elimination model.