NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WSAV) – The Georgia Southern Eagles accomplished something on Monday night that they missed out on during the season’s opening weekend: getting a win over a ranked SEC team.



Georgia Southern blasted the No. 20 Georgia Bulldogs, 13-5, at SRP Park in North Augusta on Tuesday Night. It is the Eagles’ sixth win over UGA in their last seven meetings.

The Eagles scored 13 unanswered runs after the Bulldogs went up 5-0 in the first inning. That scoring barrage started when fifth-year senior Jason Swan clubbed a long solo home run to left field.



Georgia Southern took the lead on a three-run Austin Thompson homer in the bottom of the third and broke the game open on a Noah Ledford grand slam in the fourth, which made the score 10-5.



That Ledford grand slam was the first hit by any Georgia Southern player since Mason McWhorter’s on March 8, 2020, per the Eagles’ athletic department.



Reliever Ga’Von Wray picked up the win for the Eagles after an inning of relief work.



This win makes five in a row for the Eagles, who will try to stretch it to six at J.I. Clements Stadium against UGA on Wednesday. First pitch of that game is scheduled for 6 p.m., but there is rain in the forecast that could delay or postpone the game.