STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Southern will soon add a new athletic practice facility to its campus.



Plans are in the works for the $12.3 million Anthony P. Tippins Family Indoor Practice Facility, which is scheduled for completion in early 2023 right next to Paulson Stadium.



“The construction of the Anthony P. Tippins Family Indoor Practice Facility is a critical need for our athletic department,” said athletic director Jared Benko in a release. “Inclement weather currently inhibits our ability to fully practice and prepare for competitions. This project addresses that issue for us. Additionally, this facility provides our student-athletes, coaches and staff the ability to escape the sunlight during the hottest parts of the day during the summer months.”



A gift from the Tippins Family kickstarted the project. Remaining costs will be covered by additional fundraising, per athletics.



The practice facility will be usable by all 17 Georgia Southern athletic teams. It is an open-air design that covers an area just over 91,000 square feet. There will be a 120-yard football field, supplemental practice areas and a netting system.



Georgia Southern plans to let fans purchase tailgating suites in the practice facility on gamedays. The athletic department says purchase info will be coming in the near future.



There will be a groundbreaking ceremony for the new field at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 23 prior to the Spring Football Game.