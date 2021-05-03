Georgia Southern announces new football games

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Eagle fans have a new slate of far-off September days to keep open on their calendars.



Georgia Southern’s athletic department announced several new non-conference opponents Monday. The Eagles will travel to Clemson on Sept. 12, 2026, Kentucky on Sept. 1, 2029 and Ole Miss on Sept. 7, 2030.



Georgia Southern also officially announced a home-and-home series with Eastern Michigan. The front-end game will be played in Paulson Stadium on Sept. 25, 2027 while the latter game will be in Ypslanti on Sept. 29, 2029.



Some of those games come with substantial financial guarantees for the Eagles. Georgia Southern will be paid $1.5 million for the Clemson matchup and $1.35 million for the Kentucky game, according to publicly available records. The Ole Miss game will result in total payments of $1.8 million being made to Georgia Southern athletics.







Competition agreements for Georgia Southern-Clemson (2026), Georgia Southern-Kentucky (2029) and Georgia Southern-Ole Miss (2030).

A complete list of scheduled non-conference games extending out to 2031 can be found on Georgia Southern’s website.