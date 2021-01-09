Georgia Southern alum Tyler Bass kicks deciding field goal in Bills playoff win

Buffalo Bills’ Tyler Bass (2) celebrates after kicking a field goal during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Indianapolis Colts Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WSAV) – The last time the Buffalo Bills won a playoff game was in 1995, two years before Tyler Bass was born.



As young as he is, Bass proved himself immune to the pressure of a historic playoff game.



The Georgia Southern alum connected on both of his field goals and all three of his extra point attempts in the Bills’ 27-24 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.



Bass’ pivotal 54-yard field goal came with 8:08 remaining in the fourth quarter to put the Bills ahead 27-16. It was the longest field goal ever made in the playoffs by a rookie.

HAVE A DAY TYLER BASS!!



That's the longest field goal in #NFL Playoff HISTORY by a rookie!#HailSouthern | @tbass_xvi pic.twitter.com/I9Fo2ozIgD — Georgia Southern Football (@GSAthletics_FB) January 9, 2021



Bass also hit a field goal from 46 yards earlier in the second half.



Buffalo selected Bass in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He has made 17 field goals in a row dating back to Nov. 8.