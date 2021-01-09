Georgia Southern alum Tyler Bass kicks deciding field goal in Bills playoff win

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WSAV) – The last time the Buffalo Bills won a playoff game was in 1995, two years before Tyler Bass was born.
As young as he is, Bass proved himself immune to the pressure of a historic playoff game.
The Georgia Southern alum connected on both of his field goals and all three of his extra point attempts in the Bills’ 27-24 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.
Bass’ pivotal 54-yard field goal came with 8:08 remaining in the fourth quarter to put the Bills ahead 27-16. It was the longest field goal ever made in the playoffs by a rookie.
Bass also hit a field goal from 46 yards earlier in the second half.
Buffalo selected Bass in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He has made 17 field goals in a row dating back to Nov. 8.