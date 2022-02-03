Georgia Southern alum Jaclyn Donovan worked with Olympic athletes

“One day you might go to boxing, the next day you might go to wrestling, the day after that you might watch volleyball.”

That’s life for athletic trainers at the United States Olympic Facility in Colorado, a life that Georgia Southern graduate Jaclyn Donovan became accustomed to while working with them.

“They sleep in the dorms on that U.S. training center campus, they get up, they practice, they eat breakfast, they work out, they eat lunch, they go back to practice, they eat dinner, they go back to some kind of workout,” Donovan said. “So for them, it’s a full day experience and same thing for us.”

Donovan served as an athletic trainer to Olympians in 2018 right before the last Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, but her journey started much further back than that.

“I actually started out like a lot of athletic trainers as a high school athlete, got hurt in high school, didn’t really have anybody to take care of me,” Donovan said. “It’s not like now when a lot of schools thankfully have an athletic trainer.”

After playing softball with Georgia Southern, Donovan devoted herself fully to athletic training and got the chance to work at the U.S. Olympic Facility on a two-week volunteer program.

“It’s an opportunity for them to get some help in what they’re doing, but also an opportunity for me as an athletic trainer or a personal trainer or a doctor to get that Olympic experience to put on their resume or just to say ‘hey, I worked with the Olympics.’”

Even as a volunteer, Olympic trainers have athletes’ health and well-being in their hands, which comes with a certain amount of pressure. Donovan’s way of defusing that pressure is to build trust, one bit at a time.

“It’s just like any relationship you have with any athlete, you have to start somewhere so you start small,” Donovan said. “You work with him one session of one day and the next day he comes back to you twice and then he comes back to you the next day.”

Donovan’s two weeks in Colorado taught her that if she can handle Olympians, she can handle anything.

“Every opportunity is a chance for me to get better and to learn something new. That’s what I always encourage my students to look for when they have opportunities and what I look for every time I get a chance,” Donovan said.