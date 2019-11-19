Breaking News
‘We Build the Wall’ issued cease and desist to stop construction in South Texas, officials confirm
Georgia Southern Adds Ole Miss to 2024 Football Schedule

Story courtesy Georgia Southern athletics

Georgia Southern Director of Athletics Tom Kleinlein announced Tuesday the addition of Ole Miss to the 2024 football schedule. The Eagles will travel to Oxford, Mississippi, on Sept. 21, 2024 to take on the Rebels.

Georgia Southern and Ole Miss met in 2016 and are slated to play next year, as well.  

For now, this is how the announced future non-conference slate stacks up through 2027:
2020
Sept. 5 – at Boise State (Boise, Idaho)
Sept. 12 – vs. Campbell (Paulson)
Sept. 19 – vs. Florida Atlantic (Paulson)
Nov. 21 – at Ole Miss (Oxford, Miss.)

2021
Sept. 4 – Gardner-Webb (Paulson)
Sept. 18 – at Arkansas (Fayetteville, Ark.)
Sept. 25 – at Florida Atlantic (Boca Raton, Fla.)
Nov. 20 – BYU (Paulson)

2022
Sept. 3 – Morgan State (Paulson)
Sept. 10 – at Nebraska (Lincoln, Neb.)
Sept. 17 – at  UAB (Birmingham, Ala.)
Sept. 24 – Ball State (Paulson)

2023
Sept. 2 – The Citadel (Paulson)
Sept. 9 – UAB (Paulson)
Sept. 16 – at Wisconsin (Madison, Wisc.)
Sept. 23 – at Ball State (Muncie, Ind.)

2024
Aug. 31 – Boise State (Paulson)
Sept. 21 – at Ole Miss (Oxford, Miss.)
Oct. 12 – at BYU (Provo, Utah)
TBA – Home vs. FCS

2025
Oct. 4 – Liberty (Paulson)
TBA – Away vs. FBS
TBA – Away vs. FBS
TBA – Home vs. FCS

2026
Sept. 26 – Houston (Paulson)
Oct. 10 – at Liberty (Lynchburg, Va.)
TBA – Away vs. FBS
TBA – Home vs. FCS

2027
Sept. 18 – at Houston (Houston, Texas)
TBA – Away vs. FBS
TBA – Home vs. FBS
TBA – Home vs. FCS

