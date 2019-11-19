Georgia Southern Adds Ole Miss to 2024 Football Schedule

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) - Georgia Southern football put together what may have been its most complete performance of the 2019 season and became bowl eligible with a 51-29 win over ULM Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles turned an early Rashad Byrd interception into points and never trailed on the way to their sixth win. Shai Werts ran for two scores and threw a touchdown pass to Darion Anderson to pace the offense. J.D. King finished with a team-high 102 yards on the ground.