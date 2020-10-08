Georgia Southern adds home game against UMass

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – In a last-minute agreement between the two schools, Georgia Southern football will host UMass next Saturday, October 17th at Paulson Stadium.

The addition to the Eagles’ 2020 schedule comes shortly after Appalachian State made the decision to postpone next week’s game against Georgia Southern to December 12th.

Kickoff between the Eagles and the Minutemen is set for 4 p.m. The game will air on ESPNU.

