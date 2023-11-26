ATLANTA — The Univesity of Georgia held off in-state rival Georgia Tech, 31-23, at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Nov. 25.

Georiga’s offense was slowed down by its own mistakes on the opening drive. Daijun Edwards fumbled the ball and it was recovered by Georgia Tech. Four plays later Haynes King rushed in to give Tech a 7-0 lead.

Georgia would respond with a touchdown, as Carson Beck found Dominic Lovett to tie the game at seven. Georgia would take the lead in the second quarter on a Kendal Milton score, one of his two scores on the night.

Georgia led 21-13 at the break. The Dogs went on to win, 31-23.

Next for UGA is a date with Alabama in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta. If the UGA can win next week, they will likely secure a spot in the College Football Playoff. UGA is currently ranked No. 1 in the CFP rankings.