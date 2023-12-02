ATLANTA (WSAV) — Georiga suffered its first loss of the season in the SEC Championship game to Alabama, 27-24. Georiga falls to 0-4 all-time to Alabama in SEC title tilts. Georgia’s National Championship hopes are now in limbo.

In the first quarter, Georgia scored the only touchdown of the first 15 minutes. Kendal Milton rushed in from 17 yards out to give UGA a 7-0 lead. Alabama responded later in the first quarter with a 43-yard field goal to cut its deficit to four, 7-3.

Alabama scored its first touchdown early in the second quarter. Jalen Milroe hit running back Jam Miller for a 28-yard score. Alabama took its first lead of the game 10-7. Then right before the half, Alabama put seven more points on the board courtesy of a Jermaine Burton. Alabama led, 17-7, at the break.

In the third quarter, Georgia cut into its deficit. Peyton Woodring was true from 34 yards out, but Georgia still trailed Alabama 17-10. Late in the third quarter, the game saw its first turnover. Georgia tried a trick play, but they put the ball on the ground. Alabama recovered inside Georgia’s 10-yard line. The Crimson Tied produced points off the turnover as a field goal handed Alabama a 10-point lead. The score was 20-10 after three quarters.

In the fourth quarter, UGA had excellent field position — at Alabama’s 35-yard line — thanks to a great punt return. The Dawgs capitalized with a completion down to Ladd McConkey down to the one-yard line. Then UGA rushed to the line and Carson Beck converted a quarterback sneak to bring Georgia within three, 20-17.

Alabama did not flinch. They drove right back down the field and put six points on the board. Roydell Williams doing the honors from the inch-yard line. Alabama extended its lead back to 10 points.