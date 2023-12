SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Bulldogs will not have a chance to win its third straight national title after the College Football Playoff Committee ranked them outside the top four teams.

Georgia, the No. 1 team in the nation for most of the year, lost control of its own destiny Saturday night when they fell to then-No. 8 ranked Alabama, 27-24, in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta.

Georgia is ranked 6th in the College Football Playoff rankings.