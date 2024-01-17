SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Early Wednesday morning, University of Georgia head coach Kirby Smart landed in Savannah… literally. Smart’s helicopter was spotted landing down on the baseball field of Savannah Christian Preparatory School.

Savannah Christian currently has two players with offers from UGA: junior defensive lineman Elijah Griffin and freshman defensive lineman Damion Guyton. The two have seen plenty of attention from UGA since early on as both received offers before they even played a down of high school football.

Once on the ground coach Smart wasted no time meeting with Raider head football coach Baker Woodward.

“We knew he was coming today, but you never really know exactly when it’s going to happen,” Woodward told the Savannah Morning News. “So we had some of our coaches out there to greet him. We have a lot of coaches coming by today including Lincoln Riley of USC and Josh Heupel of Tennessee, so it’s definitely an exciting day at Savannah Christian.”

Savannah Christian also received visits from coaches at the University of Florida, the University of South Carolina, Duke University, the University of Southern California and the University of Tennessee.