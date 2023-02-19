STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Southern’s softball finishes the 2023 Bash in the Boro undefeated after a 4-3 against Long Island. The Eagles won in extra innings when Dejah Mills took the plate with two outs and nailed an RBI single to score Brooke Kell. The walk-off run ended a perfect weekend for Georgia Southern as the Eagles go 5-0 at the 2023 Bash in the Boro.