ATHENS, Ga. (WSAV) — The University of Georgia football team clinched the SEC East title and remained undefeated on the year. The Bulldogs actually clinched the trip to Atlanta minutes before kickoff when Missouri defeated Tennessee. However, they still went out and put forth a dominant performance against No. 9 Ole Miss.

In the first half, Georgia scored touchdowns on its first four possessions. The defense only surrendered two touchdowns as UGA enjoyed a 28-14 lead at halftime.

All-American tight end Brock Bowers played for the first time since injuring his ankle against Vanderbilt. Bowers registered three catches for 34 yards and a touchdown early in the fourth quarter.

Quarterback Carson Beck eclipsed the 300-yard plateau including two touchdowns. However, he did throw an interception.

UGA will face Alabama in the SEC Championship Game after the Crimson Tide defeated Kentucky. The two schools are not strangers in this game. They most recently battled in 2021 with Alabama defeating Georgia, 41-24. One of these two programs has played for the SEC title every year since 2014.