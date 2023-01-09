SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Bulldogs’ mascot Uga X will be watching his team vie for the College Football Playoff National Championship title from his home in Savannah Monday.

According to WXIA, the Seiler family said the flight to Los Angeles would be difficult for the 9-year-old English bulldog. The breed’s lifespan is typically between 8 and 10 years old.

“While there were several options available for Uga to attend the game, in the end, the distance and travel time involved made it problematic for him to make the cross-country trip,” a spokesperson with UGA’s athletics department said.

The bulldog is a Seiler family tradition, going all the way back to 1956. Since then, 10 different bulldogs have been the Georgia mascot — all of them cared for by the Seiler family.

Uga is sure to cheer on his Dawgs from home as they take on the Horned Frogs at 7:30 p.m.