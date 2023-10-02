ATHENS, Ga. (WSAV) — Georgia is still ranked No. 1 in the nation as they enter week 6 undefeated.

Last week, Georgia was able to sneak out of Jordan Haire Stadium with a 27-20 win. The victory over Auburn was the first time UGA had been on the road all season. This week brings another first as the Dawgs face Kentucky — a team ranked No. 20 in the AP Poll after defeating Florida last week. The Wildcats also come in undefeated.

“(Kentucky) runs the rock,” Smart said. “I’ve always said that our kids are the most sore they have ever been after playing Kentucky. It was that way last year. It was a blood bath up there last year. It will be the same way. I have so much respect for (Coach Stoops’s team) plays. The (running back) they got. I heard he’s playing really good. I didn’t know anything about today, but the back they got from Vandy is a great player.”

The Georgia game will be this Saturday between the hedges with kickoff at 7 p.m.