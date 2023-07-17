NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSAV) – The SEC has dominated college football, winning six national championships in the last ten years, with the Georgia Bulldogs (UGA) winning the last two championships.

SEC Media Days kicked off on Monday with the college football season only five weeks away. Gregg Sankey, the commissioner of the SEC, made sure to remind the audience about the SEC’s dominance in recent years.

“As a conference, we’ve won four straight College Football Playoff National Championships earned by three different teams,” Sankey said. “Over the past 17 years, we’ve had five programs win 13 national college football titles.”

In such a competitive conference, many UGA fans wonder if the Dawgs can do it again. WSAV asked a couple of former UGA alums about their predictions for the upcoming season.

“I don’t want to jinx anything, but it’s looking like it,” Nick Chubb, former UGA running back, answered. “Yeah. They should.”

“Yes sir, three in a row,” Sony Michel, another former UGA running back said. “I know how hard these guys work, and I know how hard these guys want it… It’s great to watch these boys win championships.”