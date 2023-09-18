ATHENS, Ga. (WSAV) — The Bulldogs are 3-0 and still the No. 1 team in the nation. However, they did receive a scare this week in their SEC opener against South Carolina.

The Bulldogs trailed 14-3 at the break, but in the second half, they flipped on the switch. They scored 21 points and did not give up a point in the second thirty minutes. This week, UGA goes back to the non-conference schedule as they face UAB.

“You watch them and I’m like they do some four-down and some three down,” Smart said. “They have really good backs, really good skill players, athletic skill quarterback who extends plays. They play really hard. They had a weird situation with ULL where they had a rain delay and a couple of things thrown in there, but they have a very talented football team, especially in their conference.”

Georgia plays UAB on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Also, Coach Smart mentioned South Effingham alum Austin Blaske would return to practice today.