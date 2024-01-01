ATHENS, Ga. (WSAV) — Over the weekend, the University of Georgia Football team left little doubt as to whether or not they are one of the top teams in the sport this season.

The Dawgs destroyed Flordia State in the Orange Bowl 63-3 which was the largest margin of victory in bowl game history.

Looking ahead to 2024, the Bulldogs return a solid core of players from this year’s squad which includes quarterback Carson Beck. Head Coach Kirby Smart said in the press conference following the game. He is not worried about losing players because of the player leadership they develop in Athens.

“We got a lot of really good leaders going into next year because they go to learn from these guys,” Smart said. “And these guys learned from the guys before them. So, if that’s passed down and that culture is created it’s a really good thing. You’re always going to have more turnover on your team with the age that we’re in now, but you have to make sure that your team is built annually the right way.”

We know it’s early, but Georgia opens next season in Atlanta against Clemson on Aug. 31.