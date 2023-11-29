ATLANTA (WSAV) — For the Georgia Bulldogs, this is their eleventh appearance in the SEC Championship. They will face the program with the most championship game appearances – Alabama – this is their fifteenth.

In addition, the Crimson Tide have won eight straight title tilt appearances. This could not be a more evenly matched contest. In the conference, Georgia ranks first in total defense – Alabama third. then on offense, Georgia ranks second and Alabama ranks sixth. Overall, Georgia and Alabama have met three times for the conference title and the all-time series record is 3-0 for Alabama.

“That doesn’t just go for the players,” running back Kendall Milton said, “that goes for the coaches as well. I feel like we have a huge opportunity here and just judging off today’s practice, I feel like we have taken that opportunity to heart. This was probably one of the most physical, chippiest practices all year. It just shows how hungry we are. How much we want.”

The SEC Championship game is this Saturday at 4 p.m. in Atlanta.