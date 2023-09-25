ATHENS, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Bulldogs, are still ranked No. 1 in the nation in the AP poll. This comes after the Dogs defeated UAB 49-21.

Georgia hurt themselves with turnovers in the first half but overall they had three in the game. Coach Kirby Smart saying he wants Georgia to protect the ball more.

This week, UGA hits the road for the first time this season as they travel to Auburn. It’s a little surprising for UGA to wait this late in the season for a road or neutral site game.

“I really believe in going and playing at a neutral site or getting a road game,” Smart said, “but it’s not a lot of control I have over that either. “It’ll be one hell of an environment. They do an incredible job with their fan base.”

“It’s going to be a really good, really good environment,” Lassiter said. “Auburn is a really good team. Going on the road in the SEC it doesn’t get much better than that. It’s a hostile environment, fans are going to be rocking, players on both sides are going to be ready to play.”

Kickoff for the game against Auburn is at 3:30 p.m.