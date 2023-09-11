ATLANTA (WSAV) — UGA is also off to a 2-0 start — the Bulldogs defeated Ball State 45-3.

This week, they turn their attention to their SEC opener against South Carolina. This will be the first real test for the defending national champions, South Carolina is led by Spencer Rattler — He leads the SEC in completion percentage at 83% and he is second in passing yards with 698. So, the Bulldogs know they need to play their best to defeat the Gamecocks.

“They have some players back from last year that are explosive,” Smart said. “They’ve got good football players across the board and they play really hard. When you look at the end-of-the-year schedule last year, with what they did with Tennessee and Clemson, it speaks for itself. Their kids don’t listen to the outside noise. They go out and play like they are coached to play. It’s going to be the same way this week for us.”

UGA hosts South Carolina this Saturday at 3:30 p.m.