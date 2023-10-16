SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The University of Georgia has an open date this week, but it will take more than a week for all-American tight end Brock Bowers to heal.

The No. 4 NFL prospect, according to ESPN, injured his ankle in the first half of Georgia’s 37-20 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday.

He was expected to undergo a surgical procedure on Monday, the team announced.

The expected recovery time is four to six weeks, which would be in time for the SEC Championship should UGA win the East Division.

The Bulldogs return to action on Saturday, Oct. 28, against Florida in Jacksonville at 3:30 p.m.