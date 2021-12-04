SEC Championship sold out, fans tailgate at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

ATLANTA (WJBF) — The 2021 SEC football championship game is hours away and preps are already in place in Atlanta.

The Georgia Bulldogs will take on Alabama and kick-off will be at 4 P.M. At Mercedes Benz Stadium.

Organizers say if you plan to tailgate before the game, there are plenty of options before the game but the official lots are the M lot and the Home Depot West Lawn, and are asking people to get here early.

Georgia fan Amanda Miller said, “Go Dawgs! We are here to celebrate Georgia and we know they are going to win. We are here for the championship. Our family is here and we are having a great time here today.”

The Millers made the drive from Dublin, Georgia to root for the Dawgs.

“This is the best place to be in the world. It’s like partying like it’s 1980 this week,” said Steve Miller.

“We are playing cornhole, cooking out,” Amanda Miller added. “Our family ranges from Savannah to Dublin to Kentucky.”

Organizers say the parking lots are expected to fill up quickly, so get to the Mercedes Benz lots early on Saturday. They also want to remind folks that you can only bring a clear plastic bag, and the tickets are digital with your cellphone.

While the game is sold out, organizers say only use the SEC ticket exchange to buy verified tickets to avoid scammers.

“This year is much different. Listen, everyone is out and having a good time. It’s been a long time since 1980 since we haven’t lost a game. This is a different year,” said Steve Miller.

“We’re just big supporters of Georgia and excited to get together as a family versus the COVID years when we couldn’t get together,” Amanda said.

“And it’s just good to be a Georgia Bulldawg,” said Steve.

While there were some Alabama fans, the tailgating arena was packed with Bulldawg nation, just like the Millers.

The stadium will operate on a cashless policy so only credit and debit cards will be accepted. Fans won’t be allowed to bring in pom-poms or shakers with a stick handle, only those with a paddle handle will be allowed.