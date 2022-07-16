SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Nolan Smith, a linebacker for the University of Georgia (UGA), made a trip back to his hometown of Savannah, Ga., Saturday morning for his Pups Day Out, youth football camp.

The camp took place at Daffin Park near Victory Drive in Savannah. Hundreds of children showed up to the second annual event. Smith, a senior linebacker, made it a point to have his impact felt.

Smith provided the kids with hands-on training, showing them different techniques that could be useful as they develop in the sport.

While many UGA underclassmen look to Smith for his leadership, he said his impact goes beyond the field. He wants to make sure he connects with the youth and prompts a positive change.

“We got to give back to our community,” Smith said. “We got to come [and] have football camps and give back to the kids. Give them something else to get into… and get off the streets.”