No. 2 Georgia hosts UAB in home opener after beating Clemson

Georgia Bulldogs

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels throws a pass against Clemson during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

No. 2 Georgia is hosting UAB in its home opener after a huge win over Clemson to start the season.

The 10-3 triumph pushed the Bulldogs up three spots in this week’s AP poll. Only defending national champion Alabama is ahead of Georgia in the rankings.

Despite a huge surge in COVID-19 cases, this will mark the first full-capacity game at Sanford Stadium since the 2019 season.

UAB opened the season with a 31-0 rout of FCS school Jacksonville State. The Blazers are facing Georgia for the first time since 2006.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories