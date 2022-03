ATHENS, Ga. (WSAV) – On Selection Sunday, the Georgia Bulldogs decided to begin a new era when they announced Mike White as the new head men’s basketball coach. The announcement comes three days after Georgia fired Tom Crean.

The Bulldogs managed to steal White from their SEC rival, the Florida Gators.

While with the Gators, White managed to lead the team to a 142-88 record, four NCAA Tournament appearances, and an Elite Eight berth during his seven years as Florida’s head coach.